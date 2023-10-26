Kashmir: Five terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, operation continues | WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
The area along the Line Of Control in Northern Kashmir has been put on the alert. The Indian forces have reportedly killed five terrorists in Kupwara. Their identities at this moment are being uncertain.

