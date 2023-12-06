Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's killers identified, protesters call for Rajasthan bandh

The president of the right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead in his own home in Jaipur. The incident unfolded on December 5 when three assailants, purportedly affiliated with the Rohit Godara gang, entered Gogamedi's residence in the Shyam Nagar area under the guise of a meeting. As the tension escalates, Gogamedi's supporters have called for a 'Jaipur bandh' on December 6 and threatened a statewide shutdown if prompt action is not taken. Watch this to know more.