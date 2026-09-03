/Karnataka renews push for Mekedatu dam, reviving Cauvery flashpoint

The long-running Cauvery water dispute is back in the spotlight as Karnataka intensifies efforts to move forward with the controversial Mekedatu dam project. The state says the balancing reservoir is crucial for Bengaluru's future drinking water needs and improved water management. However, Tamil Nadu argues the project could affect downstream river flows and harm farmers dependent on Cauvery waters. With fresh appeals for central clearances and renewed political opposition, the project remains one of the most contentious inter-state issues in southern India.