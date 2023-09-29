Justin Trudeau slammed for 'conspicuous silence' on Baloch activist's death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The Baloch Human Rights Council disputes Trudeau's lack of response to activist Karima Baloch's passing. It stated that in order to pursue justice in the Karima Baloch case, Trudeau and his Liberal Party government must offer a "transparent and just response."

