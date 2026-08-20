/Just 1 sugary drink a day may double stomach cancer risk, study finds

A new study has raised concerns about the health risks of sugary beverages. Researchers found that people who consumed at least one sugar-sweetened soft drink every day had a significantly higher risk of developing stomach cancer compared with those who avoided sugary drinks. According to the findings, daily consumers of sugary beverages faced a 2.45 times greater risk of stomach cancer. The study adds to growing evidence linking excessive sugar intake and ultra-processed drinks to serious health problems. What does this mean for your daily soda habit? Watch the full report for the latest findings and expert insights.