Junta: Response to France's action's contrary to Niger's interests

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
The decision to expel the ambassador was made in response to acts taken by the French government that were "contrary to the interests of Niger," according to a statement from the foreign ministry established by the junta. It claimed that among them was the envoy's denial of a request to speak with Niger's new foreign minister.

