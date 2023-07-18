J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch sector, joint security operations underway
In India's Jammu and Kashmir yet another infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists has been foiled in the region. The incident took place in the Poonch District of the valley in the early hours of Monday. A joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police foiled the bid to cross the line of control. Two terrorists were also killed in the crossfire. Meanwhile, a search operation is still underway in the area.