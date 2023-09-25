Italian mafia boss Denaro dies of cancer months after capture

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
One of Italy's last Mafia bosses Matthew Messina Denaro who was convicted for multiple murders died at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer. Denaro was arrested in January after 30 years on the run. In recent days his condition had worsened after which he was transferred to a hospital from a maximum security jail reports. He went into a coma on Friday and never regained consciousness.

