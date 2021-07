After an agonizing wait, Tim and Dee McCarley's prayers have been answered. Their home survived the flames. As the Bootleg Fire spread quickly across southern Oregon, the couple evacuated from their homes on Monday (July 12) and spent a sleepless night in the Klamath Falls evacuation center. On Tuesday (July 13), they were able to return to their neighborhood of High Country Ranch, a subdivision east of Sprague River, west of Bly.