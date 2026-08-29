/Israel Police Recruitment: Muslim Numbers Fall Sharply Under Ben-Gvir As Overall Police Hiring Rises

ISRAEL POLICE RECRUITMENT: The number of Muslim citizens joining the Israel Police has fallen sharply during the four years of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, even as overall police recruitment has increased. According to figures cited from Israel’s Ministry of National Security and Israel Police, 135 Muslims joined the force in 2022, rising to 165 in 2023 before falling to 143 in 2024 and 96 in 2025. The decline has also affected other Arab communities. Arab Christian recruitment reportedly fell from 48 recruits in 2022 to just 12 in 2025, while Bedouin recruitment dropped from six to two over the same period. Officials have attributed the decline to changes in recruitment requirements, including minimum aptitude scores and Hebrew-language requirements. A previous policy that allowed some Arab candidates to meet different requirements was abolished after Ben-Gvir took office. The figures come amid continuing concerns over violence in Arab communities in Israel. Ben-Gvir’s office has rejected criticism and highlighted the broader increase in police recruitment during his tenure.