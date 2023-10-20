Israel-Palestine war: War ramps up recession, credit risk for Israel's economy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
The global economy is facing tremendous uncertainty from the war between Hamas and Israel in the Middle East, on top of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Those conflicts don’t just threaten the regions where they’re unfolding; they may also fray the weakening interconnectedness that remains among the world’s largest economies.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos