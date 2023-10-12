Israel-Palestine war: Joe Biden makes call for restraint, urges Israel to abide by 'rules of war'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The Israel-Hamas war drags into its sixth day; the total death toll has risen to 2,500. Palestinian Health Ministry says 1,200 people have been killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes, Israel endured a massive, multi-pronged, surprise attack from Hamas on Saturday triggering another war.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos