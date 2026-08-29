/ISRAEL: Muslim Recruits Fall From 165 To 96 |Ben-Gvir Faces Questions Over Arab Representation

ISRAEL POLICE RECRUITMENT: The number of Arab citizens, particularly Muslims, joining the Israel Police has fallen sharply during Itamar Ben-Gvir's four years as national security minister, even as overall police recruitment has increased. According to data from Israel's Ministry of National Security and the Israel Police, 135 Muslims joined the force in 2022, rising to 165 in 2023, before falling to 143 in 2024 and 96 in 2025. The decline also extends to other Arab communities. Arab Christian recruitment fell from 48 recruits in 2022 to 12 in 2025, while Bedouin recruitment remained very low, dropping from six recruits in 2022 to two in 2025. The figures stand out against a broader increase in police recruitment, with thousands of new officers reportedly joining the force in recent years. Officials have pointed to changes in recruitment requirements, including minimum aptitude scores and Hebrew-language requirements. A previous policy had allowed some Arab candidates to meet different requirements aimed at increasing representation, but that policy was abolished after Ben-Gvir took office.