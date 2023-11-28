LIVE TV

Israel-Hamas war: Gigi Hadid accuses Israel of 'abduction, rape and torture', sparks controversy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
American model Gigi Hadid has stirred controversy due to her recent comment on the Israel-Hamas war. The model who is half Palestinian has been vocal about her opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The 28-year-old has attracted a lot of backlash after she accused Israel of “organ harvesting.” Hadid shared a reel on her Instagram story which claims “health officials admitted that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of dead Palestinians for years without their consent."

