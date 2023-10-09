Israel Hamas conflict: Detailed analysis of Hamas attack and Israel's response

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Netanyahu's right-wing government has always made great play of its security credentials and taken an uncompromising stance towards the Palestinian militant factions. However, when the time came Israel's security apparatus appeared to break down. Here's a detailed analysis of the Hamas attack and Israel's response.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos