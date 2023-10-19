Is China harassing US in the air? | Pentagon declassifies videos of 'reckless' manoeuvre by PLA jets

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The United States has released videos of some interceptions between American war planes with Chinese aircraft in the past two years. The Pentagon say that more than 180 intercepts have occurred between the two in international airspace which is more than the total intercepts recorded over the previous decade.

