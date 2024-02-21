Is Azerbaijan planning a full-scale war against Armenia?

Four Armenian soldiers were killed and another wounded by Azerbaijani fire along the two countries' heavily militarized border on the 13th of February. Baku claimed that the attack on the Armenian position was in retaliation to an Armenian provocation a day earlier in which one Azerbaijani soldier was wounded. Tuesday's flare-up in violence was the first since the Caucasus' arch-foes began negotiating a deal last year to end more than three decades of intermittent war. A couple of days after the border skirmish, Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, warned that Azerbaijan is planning a full-scale war against Armenia. Both nations have professed an interest in signing a peace treaty but continue to disagree over issues including precise demarcation of their border and control over several small territorial enclaves. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.