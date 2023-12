A significant US aircraft carrier has departed the vital Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, according to the head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy. Under the guise of averting a possible escalation, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier has been dispatched to the region, and Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stated on Friday that the IRGC naval forces were keeping a careful eye on it.