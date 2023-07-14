Iranian president tours Africa after 11 years| Iran seeking new allies as isolation grows

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received red-carpet welcomes from his counterparts in Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe on his three-country tour of Africa. Tehran has touted the trip as a "new beginning" in relations with the continent. Raisi's trip to Africa is the first by an Iranian president in more than a decade and represents a bid to diversify Iran's trade relations in the face of crippling U.S. sanctions. Iran stepped up diplomatic outreach to developing world countries after then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.