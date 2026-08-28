/Iran-Qatar hold Hormuz talks: Oman agrees to open shipping lane

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 12:35 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 12:35 IST
Iran says talks with Oman on a temporary route through the Strait of Hormuz have made significant progress, raising hopes of easing the disruption to maritime traffic and restoring the flow of oil exports.
The development comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia and continued concerns over shipping safety in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Any temporary arrangement involving Iran and Oman could have wider implications for global energy markets, international shipping and regional security.