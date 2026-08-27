/Iran Feels the Oil Squeeze Amid US Naval Blockade & Damage to Oil Facilities

Despite sitting on some of the world's largest oil reserves, Iran is facing a severe petrol crunch — long queues, shuttered stations, and a 20-litre limit per car in Tehran. A US naval blockade in place since mid-July has choked petrol imports and crude exports alike, while earlier US-Israeli strikes damaged refining and storage facilities. Iranian crude loadings have dropped to roughly one-seventh of pre-war levels, and officials now warn of a critical 15-million-litre daily shortfall as panic buying grips the capital.