/Iran Assures India on Hormuz Safety Amid US Tensions, Signals Readiness For 'All Options'

Published: Apr 13, 2026, 22:15 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 22:15 IST
Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iran’s Ambassador to India has reassured that Indian ships will continue to get safe passage through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Calling India a trusted partner, the envoy подчеркed strong bilateral ties while also warning that Tehran is prepared for “all options” if the situation escalates. With global shipping under pressure, the message brings some relief to India’s energy lifeline even as geopolitical risks remain high.