/Iran Accusing U.S. of Uranium Heist? 'Rescue Mission a Cover'

Tensions have escalated further as Iran questions the true objective of a recent U.S. military rescue operation. Tehran claims that what Washington described as a high-risk mission to save a downed pilot may have actually been a cover for something far more serious—an attempt to seize enriched uranium. Iranian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, have called the U.S. narrative a “deception,” raising doubts about why American forces operated in areas far from the reported crash site.