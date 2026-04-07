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Iran Accusing U.S. of Uranium Heist? 'Rescue Mission a Cover'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 24:45 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 24:45 IST
Tensions have escalated further as Iran questions the true objective of a recent U.S. military rescue operation. Tehran claims that what Washington described as a high-risk mission to save a downed pilot may have actually been a cover for something far more serious—an attempt to seize enriched uranium. Iranian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, have called the U.S. narrative a “deception,” raising doubts about why American forces operated in areas far from the reported crash site.

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