/Inside the viral 'made-from-scratch' trend taking over social media

The viral "made-from-scratch" trend is transforming how people think about food. Content creators are ditching packaged products and making everything from cereal and cheese to sauces and condiments at home. Combining culinary creativity with lifestyle storytelling, the trend has gained millions of views across social media platforms. Supporters see it as a celebration of craftsmanship and mindful living, while critics question its practicality. Either way, the movement is reshaping online food culture.