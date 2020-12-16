Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the "Swarnim Vijay Mashal" in the honour of martyred soldier

Dec 16, 2020, 01.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
16 December marks the 50th anniversary of India's victory on pakistan in the 1971 war to mark the event Indian prime minister narendra modi lit the golden flame also known as swarnim vijay mashal in the honour of the soldiers,
