Indian Govt & Pfizer at loggerheads over COVID-19 vaccine indemnity demand

May 22, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian government and Pfizer are at loggerheads over a demand by the US drug maker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in one of the world's biggest markets.
