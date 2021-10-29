Indian Envoy to Italy speaks to WION on India-Italy Bilateral ties

Oct 29, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
PM Modi is on a visit to Italy ahead of the G20 summit and COP 26 meeting. He will also be meeting his Italian counterpart during his visit. Indian Envoy to Italy speaks to WION on India-Italy Bilateral ties and Indian PM Modi's visit.
