LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Indian diaspora & local residents thrilled by PM Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit

Indian diaspora & local residents thrilled by PM Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 23:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which also marks 25 years of the grouping.

Trending Topics

trending videos