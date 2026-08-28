/India to play Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 19:20 IST
India's football team is set for a major challenge after the AIFF confirmed an international friendly against Uruguay on October 6 in Kolkata. The fixture adds another high-profile opponent to India's schedule and offers the Blue Tigers a valuable opportunity to test themselves against a traditionally strong South American side. The match is expected to generate significant excitement among Indian football fans and provide crucial preparation for future competitions.