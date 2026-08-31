/India strengthens its presence in the Indian Ocean

The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Nipun, the second Diving Support Vessel (DSV) of the Nistar Class, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The vessel will enhance the Navy’s deep-sea diving, underwater intervention and submarine rescue capabilities. Indigenously designed and built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, INS Nipun marks another step towards Aatmanirbharta in India’s defence shipbuilding and strengthens the Navy’s specialist underwater capabilities.