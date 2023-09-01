India: Special sessions of Parliament called in from September 18 to 22

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The announcement of a special parliamentary session in India came as a surprise. The special session has been called before both houses of the parliament. Both houses will hold five sittings from September 18th to the 22nd and the suspense is over the agenda of the session which has not been disclosed yet.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos