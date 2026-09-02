/India’s drone revolution: How unmanned warfare is transforming defence

Drones are rapidly becoming a cornerstone of India's military strategy. What began as a tool for surveillance and reconnaissance has evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem of strike drones, loitering munitions, AI-powered systems, and autonomous platforms. As modern warfare increasingly shifts from hardware to software, algorithms and data are becoming as critical as tanks and fighter jets. From monitoring borders to conducting precision strikes, drones are redefining how India prepares for future conflicts, making unmanned warfare a key pillar of national defence.