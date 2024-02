In the Indian state of Rajasthan a 49-year-old cashier is fighting for his life, this comes after he thwarted two armed robbers who attempted to loot the bank in Jaipur. In the CCTV footage one of the robbers is seen running away from the spot. The Jaipur police has confirmed that one of the accused is injured and one out of the two robbers has been arrested. Watch to know more!