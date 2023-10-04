India: Aditya-L1 craft heads to the sun; covers two-thirds of its journey

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
India's Maiden Sun studying mission Aditya-L1 has completed one month of its four month voyage to in Space. The craft has traveled nearly a million kilometres away from the Earth.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos