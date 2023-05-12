Imran Khan arrest updates: Former Pakistan PM granted bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was granted two-week bail by the Islamabad High Court a few days after his detention on corruption-related accusations by an anti-graft organisation. Imran Khan's immediate release was ordered by the Supreme Court on Thursday, which deemed his arrest to be "unlawful" and "illegal." Khan's arrest sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, and as his fans went on the rampage and looted and destroyed government facilities, the police tightened their prohibitory orders. Following nearly 2,000 arrests and at least eight fatalities, the administration enlisted the army to assist in bringing the situation back under control.