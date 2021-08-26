'If person of my stature tries to escape, it would be disgraceful', says Amrullah Saleh

Aug 26, 2021, 01:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
"If a person of my stature and history tries to escape, it would be disgraceful and a historic shame," Afghanistan's former vice president Amrullah Saleh tells WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma on his decision to not leave the war-torn country.
