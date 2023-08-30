'Hundreds of thousands' trafficked into South East Asia scam centres: UN

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Hundreds of thousands of people are being trafficked by criminal gangs and forced to work in scam centres and other illegal online operations that have sprung up across Southeast Asia in recent years, the United Nations said in a report on Tuesday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos