Human Rights Day Special | How can China be held accountable for human rights abuses?

Dec 10, 2020, 08.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
How can China be held accountable for human rights abuses? On Human Rights Day, WION's Palki discusses with Salih Hudayar, Ingebatu Tugchog and Gonpo Dhondup.
Read in App