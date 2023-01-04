How Foley Artists recreate the sounds of elephants walking

Walking sound, the dhishooms, dhiskyaos and a variety of everyday sounds that you hear in a film or a series are actually all recreated by artists in a studio with different props during post-production and these people are known as Foley Artists. We met up with one of the most well-known Foley artists in the Indian film industry, Karan Arjun Singh. He showed us around his studio which might look like a scrap yard but he says every single thing there has a purpose. From the grass, dry leave, a cupboard full of shoes to the lighters and jewellery all play a vital role in creating the magic of sound in films.