LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST
How Flash Crash Trader Navinder Singh Sarao Went From Genius To Dupe
World May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST

How Flash Crash Trader Navinder Singh Sarao Went From Genius To Dupe

The intriguing tale of Navinder Singh Sarao, the "Hound of Hounslow," who caused a $1 trillion market crash and sparked debate: financial criminal or modern-day Robin Hood?

Trending Topics

trending videos