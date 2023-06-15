How far can you go for attention and love?

A man in Belgium who is said to have faked his own death is the reason we leave you shell-shocked. David Burton a 45-year-old TikToker has often been left out of family gatherings and functions and in a bizarre reaction to this David played an elaborate prank or what he considered a prank on his family and friends with the help of his daughter. The TikToker pranked his loved ones into believing that he had passed away and as expected relatives flocked to his funeral to mourn his death. Keep watching to know what happens next.