/How algorithms control what India sees

Big Tech, Real Cost is a WION special series hosted by Meraj Shah, examining how a handful of foreign-headquartered platforms and the rise of AI are reshaping our lives. In this full panel discussion, we examine the growing power of algorithms to shape what billions of people see, read and hear, influencing elections, public opinion, culture and mental health. From teenage mental health and cultural homogenisation to linguistic diversity and political influence, the panel asks a fundamental question: when recommendation engines decide what gets seen, can platforms still claim to be neutral intermediaries? And if algorithms have become the most powerful editors in our digital lives, who should hold them accountable? The panel discussion features Aprajita Bharti (The Quantum Hub), Apar Gupta (Internet Freedom Foundation) and Nidhi Sudhan (Citizen Digital Foundation).