/Hormuz Crisis: Fertiliser Spike Signals Incoming Food Inflation

Published: Apr 13, 2026, 21:00 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 21:00 IST
The ripple effects of the Hormuz crisis are now reaching global food systems. A sharp rise in fertiliser prices, driven by energy and supply disruptions, is raising fears of food inflation and shortages. As farmers face higher input costs, the pressure is likely to pass on to consumers worldwide. Experts warn that if the trend continues, it could threaten food security, especially in vulnerable regions already grappling with economic stress.