/Hormuz Crisis Deepens: Will Blocking Strait Achieve US Objectives?

Published: Apr 14, 2026, 17:30 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 17:30 IST
Tensions are rising sharply after the US moved to enforce a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. The move came after failed talks with Iran, immediately disrupting shipping and raising fears in energy markets. China has called the blockade “dangerous,” urging restraint while signaling it will safeguard its vital energy trade with Iran. As global powers take positions, the crisis is fast turning into a wider geopolitical standoff.