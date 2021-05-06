Honk Kong activist Joshua Wong gets 10 more months in jail over Tiananmen vigil

May 06, 2021, 12:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
Read in App