/Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist pleads guilty in national security trial

One of Hong Kong's most recognisable pro-democracy activists, Joshua Wong, has pleaded guilty in a major national security case that could see him face life imprisonment. Prosecutors accuse Wong of conspiring with foreign entities to push for sanctions against Hong Kong and China following the 2019 pro-democracy protests. Already serving a prison sentence in a separate national security case, Wong's latest plea has once again drawn global attention to Beijing's crackdown on dissent and the future of political freedoms in Hong Kong.