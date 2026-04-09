/Hawaii Hike: Husband Tries to Kill Wife on Her Birthday, But Why?

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 17:15 IST
A shocking case out of Hawaii has ended with a conviction. A Maui-based doctor was found guilty of attempted manslaughter after attacking his wife during what was supposed to be a birthday hike on Oahu. The court ruled the act was committed under extreme emotional disturbance, rejecting his claim of self-defense. The incident has raised serious questions about trust, mental health, and what really unfolded on that remote trail.