'Hamas will be crushed, no de-escalation' vows Netanyahu

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Its the sixth day since the war between Israel and Hamas began. Casualties continue to rise on both the sides, while Israel has lost over 1200 lives, fatalities have crossed the mark of 1350 in Gaza. Visiting US secretary of state vows rock-solid support to Israel

