Hamas confirms truce deal extension, as per reports
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 28, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The four-day truce deal has been extended. Qatar confirms the development by posying 'X'. The truce is extended by two days. Agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce.
