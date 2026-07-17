/Gujarat ats busts alleged Jaish Terror Module | 5 more arrested, total reaches 13

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested five more suspects in its investigation into an alleged Pakistan-linked Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, taking the total number of arrests to 13. According to investigators, the accused were allegedly involved in plans linked to terror activities and possible bomb-making. The ATS claims the suspects had connections with handlers linked to the banned terror outfit and is now examining digital evidence, funding channels, recruitment networks, and seized electronic devices. Officials say more arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation continues.